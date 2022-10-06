The 3 Charlton Athletic players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window

Charlton Athletic saw Ben Garner ring the changes in the summer window after his arrival at The Valley.

Charlton Athletic added eight new players to their ranks ahead of the new campaign but after an underwhelming season so far, there might be room for some more changes when the winter window rolls around.

Departures could make room for some new additions, meaning a select few players may be facing significant decisions.

With that in mind, here are the three Charlton Athletic players potentially facing a big decision in the January window…

Diallang Jaiyesimi

Jaiyesimi earned a move to Charlton Athletic in winter 2021 after impressing with Swindon Town.

He remains a player that could have a bright future in the game but his action has been limited under Garner and it could be beneficial for all if he heads out in January, be it on a temporary or permanent basis.

The former Norwich City winger is only making brief cameo appearances off the bench so a move to a club where he can get meaningful game time could be best for his development.

Jake Forster-Caskey

Admittedly, this is a decision that may have already been made by Forster-Caskey and Charlton Athletic.

He’s starred for the Addicks before but injuries have disrupted his development and ultimately, he’s out of favour under Garner’s management and needs a move away if he wants to kick his career back into action.

Forster-Caskey’s leadership and technical ability could make him a worthy addition for a League Two side or a team lower down the League One table.

Craig MacGillivray

MacGillivray looked to be a statement signing for the Addicks when he signed from Portsmouth last summer.

But after Garner brought Jojo Wollacott from Swindon Town to The Valley with him, the Scot has been playing second fiddle. He managed a respectable 16 clean sheets in 45 games last season and after previously impressing at this level, he could easily earn himself another move to a League One rival.

Like Forster-Caskey, his deal is up next summer, but a winter move could be better than waiting until the end of the season for a free agent move.