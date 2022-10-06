Slaven Bilic hoping to bring ‘very important’ 54-year-old to Watford

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has confirmed he hopes to reunite with former colleague Julian Dicks at Vicarage Road.

Watford got off to the perfect start to the Bilic era with a convincing 4-0 win over Stoke City at the weekend.

However, after a promising first game, the Hornets fell to a dramatic defeat to Swansea City on Wednesday night. Ben Cabango scored a 98th minute winner to send the Swans back to South Wales with all three points.

It’s a result that reaffirms Bilic’s appointment won’t necessarily bring around an instant change. Now, in his bid to turn things around at Vicarage Road, the Croatian manager has confirmed his desire to reunite with an old colleague.

As quoted by the Watford Observer, Bilic has stated that he hopes to bring Julian Dicks into his coaching team.

Dicks has worked as a first-team coach and assistant manager under Bilic before during his spells at West Brom and West Ham and when asked about possibly bringing him into his backroom staff, the Watford boss said:

“We’ll see.

“He was one of my coaches when I was at West Ham and also at West Brom. He was a part of my staff and I enjoyed working with him. He is very important, and hopefully he will come, yes.”

A worthwhile addition?

As Bilic looks to lead Watford back up the table, bringing in another coach to his backroom team that can help further embed his ethos and coaching style will be of great benefit.

Having worked alongside each other before, Dicks would be able to do just that.

The Croatian said himself though, it looks like it will be a case of wait and see on a potential reunion, with Dicks currently out of work after leaving his managerial post at Heybridge Swifts for a second time in September of last year.

Aside from his spells with Bilic and at Heybridge Swifts, Dicks also spent time in charge of non-league sides Grays Athletic and Wivenhoe Town in his post-playing career.