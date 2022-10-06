Sheffield United plotting move for Kilmarnock starlet

Sheffield United are looking to sign Kilmarnock attacker Bobby Wales, according to Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider.

Sheffield United sit top of the Championship after 12 games played and will be looking towards the January transfer window for reinforcements in order to help them maintain their title charge.

They could also be looking further into the future, signing players for longer-term goals, and one such player that fits that criteria is Wales.

The 17-year-old is reportedly close to breaking into the first-team fold at Kilmarnock, following a string of impressive performances for the club’s academy system at U18 level.

Despite Wales being contracted at Killie until the year 2024, the Scottish Premiership club are said to be preparing for incoming bids for one of their prized assets, and Sheffield United look to be leading the pack in acquiring his signature according to Football Insider.

A huge opportunity for Wales…

The Blades have given plenty of opportunities to young players in recent seasons and so if Wales was to make the switch to Bramall Lane he could be fast-tracked into the first-team fold if Paul Heckingbottom and the academy coaches saw fit.

This could provide the attacker with a huge opportunity to stake his claim in the English second division or higher in years to come. With him being close to getting into the first-team at Kilmarnock at 17 years old, it shows his ability and he will want to fulfil his potential and Sheffield United could be the place to do just that.

Having impressed in Scotland it is no surprise to see Wales generating attention from clubs like Sheffield United. He has been rewarded with call ups to the Scottish international side at youth level and he could be rewarded further with a great move to Sheffield United.