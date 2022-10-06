New timeline put on Middlesbrough’s next managerial appointment

Middlesbrough are planning to announce their new manager next week, according to BBC Radio 5 Live reporter Ian Dennis.

Middlesbrough parted company with Chris Wilder on Monday and Leo Percovich has taken charge whilst they continue their search for a replacement.

Plenty of managers have been linked with the vacant role at the Riverside with the likes Rob Edwards, Carlos Corberan and Gary O’Neil reported to be on Boro’s shortlist, with discussions having been held with both Edwards and Corberan already.

Percovich guided the Teessiders to just their third win of the season last night with the 1-0 victory over Birmingham City at the Riverside, and he will continue to take temporary charge whilst they finalise the details to bring in a new manager.

According to BBC Radio 5 Live reporter and commentator Dennis, Middlesbrough are planning to name their new boss as early as next week.

Middlesbrough planning to name new manager next week. Highly unlikely to be Gary O’Neil who was under consideration. Rob Edwards is on their short list but the club have spoken to a number of candidates. Leo Percovich will remain in temporary charge for Millwall #MFC — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) October 6, 2022

Middlesbrough moved quickly after sacking Neil Warnock, bringing in Chris Wilder almost immediately after the announcement. Here the hierarchy won’t be rushing into anything prematurely in the hopes of finding the perfect man for the job.

Boro have a solid squad at their disposal and have seriously been underperforming this season, therefore a new manager needs to get their confidence back and the team performing at the level they should in order to get to their goal of a place in the top six.

O’Neil being ruled out shows it is likely chairman Steve Gibson wants someone with more experience, with Edwards and Corberan the other names in the frame. An announcement next week shows they do want to get something in place quickly and will give the new boss enough time to make his mark between now and the end of the season.