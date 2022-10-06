Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

More or less quiz: Which of these former QPR players played for the club the most times?

byLuke Phelps
6 October 2022
QPR go into a game v Reading on Friday in fine for, having won away at league leaders Sheffield United in midweek.

QPR are looking more like promotion contenders with every passing fixtures.

Michael Beale has given the club a new lease of life in the Championship and fans are excited to see what the remainder of this season has in store.

Ahead of a clash v Reading on Friday, try your hand at our latest more or less quiz in which you have to guess which former QPR player played more times for the club during their time there.

See if you can score 100%!

Who played more times for QPR?

