Middlesbrough interim boss explains surprising selection call v Birmingham City

Middlesbrough youngster Hayden Hackney was handed his first start for the club in midweek, with interim manager Leo Percovich explaining his thinking to Teesside Live after the game.

Middlesbrough grabbed just their third win of the season on Wednesday night, beating Birmingham City 1-0 at the Riverside. It was their first outing since the sacking of Chris Wilder earlier this week, with Percovich taking over the reins temporarily.

Percovich went with a bold selection choice against the Blues, with 20-year-old Hackney deployed in the midfield three over the likes of Riley McGree, Alex Mowatt and Massimo Luongo. The Middlesbrough number 30 was handed his first start for the club alongside Matt Crooks and Jonny Howson and impressed on the night.

When asked about the surprising selection by Teesside Live, the interim Boro boss claimed Hackney had shown enough in training to warrant the start and was key in helping to link the midfield and the striker duo of Chuba Akpom and Rodrigo Muniz in the game.

“The choice was made because when we saw him in training he deserved it. How much courage did Hayden Hackney need tonight? Bottom three, young boy starting in the Championship. That shows how much I trusted him.

“Don’t forget, Hayden Hackney is from Middlesbrough, he is from our academy. He is one of us. Imagine for him the dream to play tonight in his stadium, in front of his crowd. A dream for the boy. That’s a message for the people of the city too. Anybody can be there. We’re representing them too. Hayden represents to kids that they can live their dreams.

“He is very positive with the ball. We thought we needed a little more vertical, quicker passes to connect with the strikers that we have, like we haven’t done before. That’s exactly what he did tonight. You saw what he did with the ball, he changed the pace and looked forward to try and connect with the strikers.”

An inspired choice from Percovich…

This season, Middlesbrough have been overrun in midfield, and Wilder’s preferred choice of Howson, Crooks and Mowatt was not working. The three players were too slow both in and out of possession and so Percovich’s decision to freshen things up was an inspired choice, not only on paper but in practice too.

Hackney was consistently demanding the ball and would travel with the ball to link defence to midfield and midfield to attack. He showed a wide range of passing and certainly did enough to be in the interim manager’s thinking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Millwall.

It is a plus point for Percovich so early in his managerial tenure and shows he is not scared to make bold decisions and sacrifice experience for the good of the team if he needs to. A lack of legs in midfield has been a glaring issue for Boro in the 2022/23 campaign and so it is positive that he recognised this and found a suitable solution against Birmingham City.