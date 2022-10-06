Middlesbrough general knowledge quiz – 10 quickfire questions on Boro (06.10.22)

Middlesbrough boast a storied history and they’ll be hoping there are more great years ahead of them yet.

Middlesbrough have mainly been a Championship club over the course of the last decade, but they were a Premier League mainstay over the course of the 2000s.

They ventured into European football in the UEFA Cup in successive seasons between 2004 and 2006 and the hope will be that Boro can get back to those lofty heights in the years to come.

For now though, Championship football is the focus, and after a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign, Boro will be aiming to get a run of form going again to push their way up the table and back towards the promotion fight many thought they’d be in before the season began.

But how well do you know the club’s past and present?

