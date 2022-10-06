Luton Town dealt injury blow with in-form ace facing weeks out

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed Reece Burke is facing weeks on the sidelines after hobbling off vs Hull City last week.

Luton Town added centre-back Burke to their ranks last summer, snapping him up from Hull City.

He’s an important player at the back and a popular figure among fans, so his intermittent injury issues suffered across his time with the club to date have been a blow to Jones and co. Now, it seems he’s facing another spell out.

Burke withdrew from last week’s 2-0 win over Hull City through a hamstring injury and now, after his absence from the midweek draw with Huddersfield Town, an update on his injury has emerged.

As quoted by Luton Today, Hatters boss Jones has confirmed the ex-West Ham youngster is facing weeks out.

There is no definite timescale, but Jones says they will manage the injury carefully. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’ll be out, not a significant amount of time, but it will be weeks and then we have to judge that then.

“He’s so important to us and it’s really unfortunate because he’s been in fine form.”

He went on to add:

“It’s unfortunate, but we’ll manage that. It will be weeks, how many we don’t know yet, it’s how he reacts to everything, so we won’t put a timescale on that.”

Another blow to manage…

Burke’s injury comes as a blow to Jones and his defensive ranks at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters will be rueing their injury luck in the early stages of the season but thankfully, there are the defensive options on board to deal with it. Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer and James Bree started in a back three last time out.

Getting Sonny Bradley back into the side will be important to restore some normality to the backline. They struggled against the Terriers and will be gutted not to have come away with three points there, so Jones will be hoping for a more defensively solid performance against West Brom at the weekend.