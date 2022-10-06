League One boss delivers honest verdict on Rotherham United’s move to appoint Matt Taylor

Rotherham United’s move to bring in Matt Taylor as their new boss has been labelled as a ‘really good appointment’ by Barnsley manager Michael Duff.

Rotherham United were dealt a blow when Paul Warne opted to head for pastures new with Derby County.

It meant the Millers were on the hunt for a new boss for the first time since November 2016. They ended up bringing in Taylor as his replacement, recruiting him after a strong spell in charge of Exeter City, who he had led to League One football.

The appointment has been praised by many and now, Barnsley boss Duff has become the latest the do so.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Duff, who himself only made the move to Yorkshire recently after being appointed from Cheltenham Town, stated that he’s pleased to see another promising English manager making a move up the EFL ladder.

He went on to state it seems a good fit, opening up on how he feels some coaches are overlooked by clubs higher up the leagues if they don’t have a stellar playing career behind them. He explained:

“I am pleased for him.

“It’s another English manager who has started off at the bottom and he is working on an upward trajectory, getting a Championship job:

“You look at the top two leagues and they quite often go foreign and just seem to think that foreign is always better. I am not saying it isn’t in certain circumstances, but we spend a lot of time doing our coaching badges and going on LMA courses and doing CPD courses and a lot of hours

“Sometimes, you get overlooked if you haven’t had a stellar playing career and I don’t think I am being disrespectful to Matt in saying his playing career wasn’t stellar – mine wasn’t either…

“But I am pretty certain he is going from one club to another where there’s similar sorts of values and expectations and I think it is a really good appointment, personally.”

A good move for all?

Obviously, Exeter City would have rather held onto their boss. However, it is a step up that many would say Taylor deserves.

He’s proven himself with the Grecians and heads up to the Championship with their best wishes behind him. He looks to be a good fit for the role too given his experience in working under a restricted budget, so it will be hoped he can prove himself in the second-tier.

Taylor has plenty to live up to after succeeding Warne in South Yorkshire, but it certainly makes for a promising appointment.