‘Lacking a bit of confidence’ – Blackburn Rovers v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers welcome Rotherham United to Ewood Park, where they’ll be looking to bounce back from their midweek loss at Cardiff City.

Inconsistency is a concern for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, having won six and lost six of their opening 12 matches. However, Rovers are currently 7th in the table, so there is still plenty to be optimistic about.

Rotherham United have understandably dipped a little since Paul Warne left for Derby County but new boss Matt Taylor oversaw a hard-fought draw at home to Millwall on Tuesday, despite only being in charge for a day.

The Millers are sitting comfortably in mid-table but are still looking for a first win on the road this season, and that is something they will be looking to put right on Saturday.

Here a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Just when you think Blackburn Rovers are finally getting somewhere, they go and lose the next match and it’s back to square one, the positives are that they usually bounce back with a win after a defeat and the fact they haven’t drawn a game so far puts them in a decent position in the table.

“It’s a shame Warne left Rotherham United when things were going so well, however, there hasn’t been a collapse yet and new coach Taylor has the credentials to do well at the club. I think they may slip down the table a little but have enough to stay clear of the drop-zone.

Although Blackburn Rovers are very hit and miss, they generally do well at home, while Rotherham United have just three points from their travels and only one goal scored – it points to a home win.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Rotherham United

Luke Phelps

“Blackburn are pretty formidable at home. They can give any team in this league a tough afternoon when playing at Ewood Park and I think the Millers will be in for exactly that on Saturday.

“Rotherham are good though. I think they’ve made a suitable appointment in Matt Taylor and although he lacks Championship experience, I think they’ll remain in the mid-table pack.

“After a midweek defeat v Cardiff though, I think Blackburn will be lacking a bit of confidence, and with Brereton Diaz having been fatigued in midweek he might be rested which would play into Rotherham’s favour.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Rotherham United