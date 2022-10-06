Key Peterborough United figure reveals agent’s admission over future Chelsea transfer plan

Peterborough United co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the plan is for Lucas Bergstrom to return to the club again next season if Posh win promotion.

Peterborough United’s goalkeeper recruitment raised some eyebrows during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea youngster Bergstrom and Harvey Cartwright of Hull City both signed on loan, meaning Posh had no goalkeepers on the books with extensive first-team experience to their name. Of the two, Bergstrom has managed to make the starting spot his own though, with Cartwright sidelined.

The Finn has made a good impression at London Road too, keeping six clean sheets in 13 games across all competitions.

Now, Posh’s plan to keep Bergstrom beyond the end of the season has emerged.

Speaking on his podcast, The Hard Truth (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), club chairman and co-owner MacAnthony has revealed that he spoke with Bergstrom’s agent over their plan for next season, revealing the plan for the Chelsea youngster to be returned to Posh again next summer if they win promotion to the Championship.

He said:

“He’s a fantastic prospect, there is so much upside to him.

“I pray we win promotion. I spoke to his agent last week. He said ‘we were nervous but excited about him going to you.’ I said don’t say it but if all goes to plan, are you going to give him back to us in the Champ? and he said, yes.

“That was always our idea, to get him in for a couple of years.”

One for the long-term?

It’s not often the case with loan players coming down from the Premier League. They usually return to their parent clubs to forge a career there or head to a higher level after coming down to League One or League Two.

However, Peterborough United is a fantastic proving ground for young talents. And if they can give Bergstrom a chance to impress at a higher level by winning promotion this season, it could be a move that makes sense for all.

Bergstrom has made a good impression in the early stages of his Posh stint, though he’ll be determined not to get ahead of himself and maintain this standards moving forward.

Up next for Posh and the towering ‘keeper is a home tie with Burton Albion, a game Grant McCann’s side should take all three points from.