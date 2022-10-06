Key Blackburn Rovers figure makes honest admission regarding January transfer window plans

Blackburn Rovers director of football Gregg Broughton has said the club’s transfer focus is more on next summer rather than January, suggesting it will be a quiet window at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers went through a period of transition during the summer.

Long-serving boss Tony Mowbray moved on and was replaced by Jon Dahl Tomasson, who saw a new director of football in the form of Broughton appointed to assist him at Ewood Park.

Six new faces arrived during the summer, though some might have thought more would come in.

January brings around another chance for Tomasson to add to his squad where he sees fit, but judging by Broughton’s recent words while speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, it may not be a busy winter for the club.

The Blackburn Rovers director has said that their eyes are more on the 2023 summer transfer window rather than January, stating it will be a quieter month than the summer was. Here’s what he had to say:

“I never try and look at January alone, that would be a mistake.

“Don’t get me wrong, there may be several injuries in a key position, and you have to go and recruit a player.

“But we’re looking at next summer, both in and out, plus internally with players who may graduate from the Academy to have a really good picture of what you want to do next summer and then work back to January and say ‘are there any of those deals, like Ryan Hedges, where he might come in in January because if you wait for him to become a free agent you could put yourself at a disadvantage.

“It’s going to be quieter than the summer, for sure,” he added.

Looking to the future…

Regardless of whether or not fans may think more additions are needed in January, it’s positive to see that the powers that be at Blackburn Rovers are taking a long-term vision and looking to the future under Tomasson’s management.

It’s a promising future for Rovers too. They hold some promising youngsters in their ranks and Tomasson looks to be a solid appointment, but it will take time for his ethos and philosophy to be truly embedded in the club at all levels.

There are pressing matters that need resolving though.

The headline going into January will be ben Brereton Diaz’s future and there are areas that could do with bolstering – right-back to name one.