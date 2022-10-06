‘It’s going really well’ – Injured Sunderland man provides update on his route to recovery

Sunderland man Dan Ballard says ‘everything is going to plan’ on his route back from injury.

Summer signing Ballard joined the club from Arsenal in the summer.

The 23-year-old defender made an immediate impression for the Black Cats, featuring three times in the Championship before fracturing his foot.

Manager Tony Mowbray expects Ballard to return after the World Cup break, and Ballard had now spoken out on his injury.

He told The Northern Echo:

“It’s going really well. Of course it is really frustrating and it is quite a long injury. It takes a long time to heal but everything is going to plan and I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

Alex Neil and now Mowbray have had to manage without Ballard. A few different players have played in the Sunderland back-line this season in Luke O’Nien and Aji Alese of late, with Dennis Cirkin having spent time on the sidelines.

But Ballard welcomes the competition.

“We have got an extremely talented squad,” he continued.

“It’s really good healthy competition and there are players in there that I can learn from, they can learn from me. We got a good team atmosphere there.”

Sunderland currently sit in 8th place of the table after going the last four games unbeaten, drawing the last three.

Sunderland set for Ballard boost…

Sunderland look set to welcome Ballard back after the World Cup break, and his return to the side will be a huge boost for Mowbray and his side.

Defensively, they remain pretty solid without Ballard. But there’s no doubt that his return to action will give Mowbray another solid option at the back.

And Sunderland still have Ross Stewart to welcome back, probably around the same time as Ballard, so the Black Cats could yet have a really strong second half of the season and maybe even challenge for a top-six spot.

Sunderland return to action v Swansea City this weekend.