‘It’s as simple as that’ – Millwall boss explains decision to leave out defender v Rotherham United

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has told London News Online the reason why defender Charlie Cresswell was left out of the squad in their 1-1 draw with Rotherham United in midweek.

Millwall played out a 1-1 draw with the Millers on Wednesday evening, with Zian Flemming’s 42nd minute equaliser cancelling out Daniel Barlaser’s early penalty. The result leaves Millwall in 16th position in the table after 12 games played, but they are just four points off a place in the top six.

Despite the solid performance and point gained, many were questioning the decision to leave Leeds United loanee Cresswell out of the matchday squad. The defender has started nine of Millwall’s 13 games in all competitions, scoring three and grabbing one assist in that time, and so it came as a surprise not to see him involved.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett explained the 20-year-old’s absence.

“No, just a selection decision. We played with a back four, I felt we needed to go with a four that have played together quite a lot. That’s what I decided to do,” he said.

“Our captain [Shaun Hutchinson] was left out of the squad last week, Mason Bennett was left out last week, Scottie Malone was left out this week. Young Cressy, that was just the decision I made, I didn’t feel I needed a centre-back on the bench.

“Sometimes people feel that if you’re not in the 18 somethings gone wrong. But don’t forget, the bench has to be able to impact the game, so you have to pick a bench accordingly. It might be that in a game or two, he comes back into the starting line-up, it’s as simple as that.”

A test for Cresswell…

Given his young age this is the first real test of resilience and character for Cresswell. As Rowett says, it is easy to jump to conclusions when someone is left out of the 18, but he will need to work his way back into the manager’s thinking ahead of this weekend.

He has shown he can compete at this level and has impressed in his relatively short Millwall career so far. By all means he will get another shot, and will likely be involved against Middlesbrough in just a few days time.

Rowett’s reasons are justified as if the Lions were chasing the game and needed impact substitutions, it would be far more beneficial to bring on attacking players. Yet if they needed to shore things up, Cresswell could have been a useful option at that point.