‘In for a long afternoon’ – Swansea City v Sunderland prediction: The72

Swansea City host Sunderland in the Championship this weekend.

The Swans are turning things around, and after 12 games they sit 6th in the table. Russell Martin’s side have won their last three outings and come into this one on the back of a late win against promotion-chasing Watford. That win will breed confidence, making this weekend’s clash all the more exciting.

Sunderland have had a positive start to proceedings. The Black Cats sit just outside the play-offs and despite their recent draws v Preston North End and Blackpool, performances across the opening 12 games have satisfied supporters. Sunderland will be desperate to put an end to their winless run, but Swansea City won’t make it easy.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Swansea have been credited for playing some good stuff in the past, but at times they didn’t get the results to show for it. Now, things seem to be swinging their way and Sunderland are set to face them at the worst possible time.

“Sunderland’s lack of a striker is becoming more and more evident and ever since that 3-0 win over Reading it seems opposition sides have the blueprint to defend against this version of Sunderland.

“Whoever wins this one will finish game-week 13 ahead of the other and given the lack of a striker and their two most recent displays, I can see this being a tough afternoon for the visitors.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-0 Sunderland

1 of 10 Who currently wears the no.2 shirt for Sunderland? Corry Evans Niall Huggins Dennis Cirkin Jack Clarke

Luke Phelps

“Three wins in-a-row for Swansea City. I’m glad to see they’re climbing up the table and at the same time, I’m a bit surprised.

“On paper, they don’t have an amazing squad, but they’re playing really well as a team and confidence will be sky-high ahead of this weekend, so I too think Sunderland will be in for a long afternoon.

“Swansea aren’t keeping too many clean sheets and so the Black Cats might fancy their chances of scoring a goal this weekend, but it’s a question of how many can they keep out.

“Whilst all the momentum is with the Swans, this game just screams draw to me.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Sunderland