‘If you’re going to do this lark’ – Steve Bruce hits back as West Brom pressure mounts following Preston defeat

Steve Bruce says he’s ‘never going to give up’ trying to turn things around at West Brom, after last night’s 2-1 defeat away at Preston North End in the Championship.

West Brom are now winless in their last seven Championship fixtures.

The Baggies have lost three of their last four, forcing them down into the relegation places and piling the pressure on Bruce.

But the 61-year-old remains confident that he’s the right man to turn things around at the club.

He told BirminghamLive after last night’s defeat:

“I’m never going to give up, not when it’s tough. If I didn’t and I just sat here and said I was going to feel sorry for myself, I wouldn’t be sitting here.

“I still get up in the morning, want to come to work, it still burns inside of me, especially as it is at the minute. I hope, given the time, and if not I fully understand that I haven’t been able to arrest the slide which has gone on, unfortunately, for a good two-and-a-half years maybe.”

Bruce remains an experienced manager. But many argue that he’s lost his mojo as a manager after his tough showing at Newcastle United prior to his arrival at West Brom.

“I’ve done it before, especially at this level,” Bruce continued. “I’ll never quit it, that’s for sure, because it’s been tough – that’s not going to be on the agenda.

“If you’re going to do this lark, then there’ll be tough times. Of course you want to be better. My frustration is that we’ve never been able to arrest the slide since last February. When you win one out of your first 12, then you have to accept what’s coming your way.

“Other people will decide if they want to make a change, I fully get that too, but unless I hear different, I will crack on.”

West Brom return to action at home to Luton Town this weekend, but it remains to be seen whether or not Bruce will be in charge for that one.