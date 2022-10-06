Ex-Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Peterborough United star announces retirement amid playing though pain admission

Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Peterborough United’s former ace Lee Tomlin has had his Doncaster Rovers contract mutually terminated after his decision to retire, it has been confirmed.

Tomlin, 33, has bounced around clubs in the EFL over the course of his playing career.

He most recently linked up with League Two side Doncaster Rovers, penning a deal with Gary McSheffrey’s side after a short stay with Walsall came to an end in the summer.

Now, after one goal and two assists in 10 appearances, it has been confirmed he will be leaving the club.

Rovers confirmed on their official club website on Wednesday that Tomlin’s deal had been mutually terminated after taking the decision to retire from professional football.

The former Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Peterborough United man admitted that he has been playing through the pain, especially so over the course of the last month, stating it’s not a way he wants to live.

1 of 10 Bolton Wanderers Bristol Rovers Barnsley Burton Albion

Hanging up the boots…

Tomlin will be fondly remembered as a seriously talented player and a nightmare for EFL defenders when at his best.

After breaking through with Rushden & Diamonds, the attacking midfielder made a name for himself at Peterborough United. Across two separate spells at London Road, Tomlin managed 45 goals and 44 assists in 177 outings for the Posh.

His form at London Road ultimately earned him a move to Middlesbrough, where he scored 14 times and laid on 12 assists in 64 games, ultimately earning a move to Bournemouth.

Tomlin struggled to make an impact on the south coast though and then saw a loan to Bristol City made permanent.

Cardiff City snapped the skilful playmaker up in July 2017 and kept him on their books for over four years, though injury and fitness issues prevented him from really thriving while also spending time on loan with Nottingham Forest and back at Peterborough United.

He still conjured 11 goals and 11 assists for the Bluebirds though before spending the final stages of his career in League Two.