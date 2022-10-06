Comment: Birmingham City should consider recalling 25-year-old after his ‘outstanding’ midweek performance in League One

Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove is impressing on loan with Plymouth Argyle – should Blues look into recalling him in January.

Cosgrove has been a disappointment since joining from Aberdeen two seasons ago.

He was brought to the club by Aitor Karanka but Cosgrove has made just 14 league appearances for Blues since, failing to score in any.

He’s spent time out on loan with the likes of Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon, but he failed to really find form with either.

This time round with Plymouth though, Cosgrove looks to be back to his best having scored four in six league games already this season.

A real handful…

Cosgrove, 25, came off the bench to score the winning goal v Plymouth Argyle the other night.

The big striker used his physicality to really unsettle the Wednesday defence, winning every header in the opposition box and eventually scoring with one of them.

Speaking after the game, Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher said of Cosgrove:

“Big Sam will take the headlines, and rightly so. His header was outstanding… He put himself about, he was good with his touch, and he scored a goal that I don’t think anyone else in our squad could have. What a good goal.”

John Eustace’s side are struggling for goals this season. They’ve scored just nine times in their opening 12 Championship fixtures with Scott Hogan being their top-scorer with five.

No other Birmingham City player has scored more than once in the league this season.

Troy Deeney is playing in a deeper role whilst Lukas Jutkiewicz is playing a back-up role.

Someone like Cosgrove would really give Eustace a good attacking option – he offers something a bit different to Hogan with Cosgrove being a similar type of player to Jutkiewicz.

And Cosgrove is bang in form and if that form continues between now and January then it will really give Eustace something to think about.

If game time is readily available for Cosgrove at Birmingham City then it would make sense to bring him back. If not, then it might be best to leave him at Plymouth, but having Cosgrove at his disposal certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing for Eustace.