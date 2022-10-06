Clubs keeping tabs on 18-year-old Doncaster Rovers talent

Doncaster Rovers youngster Bobby Faulkner is being watched by other clubs, Manager Gary McSheffrey has told the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers centre-back Faulkner has been handed a first-team role in the early stages of this season.

The 18-year-old only picked up his first taste of senior football last campaign during a stint on loan with non-league side Frickley Athletic but he’s made a good impression since coming into McSheffrey’s side in the early stages of the 2022/23 season.

Faulkner has played 10 times across all competitions, netting Rovers’ only goal in their 2-1 loss to Hartlepool United on Tuesday.

Now, as quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, McSheffrey has confirmed that clubs are taking notice of the talent.

Reports stated last month that Faulkner was on the radar of an unnamed Premier League club and now, the Doncaster Rovers boss has said he is being watched by other clubs. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’ll have a good future.

“I know clubs are watching him and I think he’s got the old-school values that Category One centre-backs haven’t got in the modern day. Technically, they are probably better footballers than Bobby but that will come with his experience and his game time playing first-team football..

“But in terms of old-school values and blocking shots, heading crosses and being in the right position to stop crosses into the corridors, his reading (of the game), last-ditch stuff and smelling of danger, he’s a throwback. And he’s really good at it.”

One to watch?

The EFL has proven to be a fruitful talent pool for top sides to pick from over the years, be it signing players that have established themselves as a cut above the rest or youngsters who are just starting to emerge.

Faulkner certainly fits in with the latter, so it will be interesting to see just who is keen on recruiting him.

The attention he’s drawing is certainly a promising sign though. It’s good to see that the effort going in to develop and nurture young players like Faulkner at Doncaster Rovers is being rewarded, though fans might want to see the promising centre-back in action some more before he’s snapped up by another club.

Faulkner has now started five games for McSheffrey’s side, with all of his senior appearances coming this season.