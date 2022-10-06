‘Can’t see any way back for Bruce’ – West Brom v Luton Town prediction: The72

West Brom host Luton Town in Championship action at The Hawthorns this weekend.

West Brom’s dismal start to the 2022/23 continued on Wednesday night when goal-shy Preston North End defeated the Baggies 1-0 thanks to an early Emil Riis goal.

It places further pressure on under-fire boss Steve Bruce and leaves them down in 22nd place in the Championship relegation zone. One win in 12 games has the Baggies far away from the upper echelons of the table on just 10 points.

They face a Luton Town side on a four-game undefeated streak too. The Hatters had endured a pretty inconsistent start but have now risen to 9th place.

Huddersfield Town held them to a 3-3 draw in midweek though, so Nathan Jones will be determined to get back to winning ways to lift his side closer to the play-offs.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have now issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“At this point, West Brom are just a broken record. With every passing game, more pressure is piling on Bruce and after some of their previous sackings, it’s a surprise to see him still at The Hawthorns.

“I can’t see things getting any better for them yet either. Luton Town have won their last three away games and with the Baggies in such a sorry state, I have to go for an away win.

“All the blame can’t lay at Bruce’s door. Some of the club’s recruitment and decision-making over recent seasons has been questionable at best, but if they want any hope of salvaging their season, a change needs to be made for me.

“If West Brom can muster up some fight for their boss, they could pounce on some of Luton’s frailties, but I’m going to back the Hatters to win.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-2 Luton Town

Luke Phelps

“West Brom didn’t disgrace themselves against Preston last night. They have so many good attacking players and they can play some nice football in phases, but they struggle against teams like Preston who play so compact and defend so well.

“Luton Town are a bit more open and playing at The Hawthorns, I expect West Brom to have more of a chance to find the back of the net.

“But whether the Baggies can keep Luton out is a different question.

“I’d have thought Bruce would be gone by now but he remains at the club, and this may well be his last game in charge if he suffers another defeat.

“I can’t see any way back for Bruce though, so I’m going to ave to go for a Luton Town win on Saturday.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-3 Luton Town