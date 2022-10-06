Blackpool boss hails ‘outstanding’ player after Sunderland draw

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has heaped praise on teenager Charlie Patino in an interview with the Evening Standard.

Blackpool picked up a point away at Sunderland on Tuesday night, bringing their string of defeats to an end against a tough opponent. Despite the draw, Blackpool sit in 21st and just two points above the drop zone.

Despite their poor form over recent weeks, Seasiders boss Appleton will take positives from their midweek trip to the Stadium of Light in the hopes of building on the result and putting in a solid performance against Watford at Bloomfield Road this weekend.

One such positive from the game against Sunderland was Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino. The 18-year-old has been a shining light for Appleton over the course of the campaign, and he was full of praise for the teenager after the 0-0 draw.

“He is 18 years old, he can deal with the ball in any area of the pitch, go past people,” Appleton said.

“He’s as good as anyone I’ve seen dealing with the ball. He can play as a six, as a ten and as an eight. Got a really, really good future.

“He was outstanding, especially in that second half. He controlled the game, it was his game, he played at his tempo when he wanted to speed it up he did, when he wanted to slow it he did, when he went to switch the play he did.”

Patino will look to impress again when they face Watford on Saturday afternoon, where a win could take them closer to midtable.

A huge prospect…

The midfielder has shown his ability so far this season under Appleton’s guidance and the Blackpool boss is right in his assessment and comments. He has been the player who could be the difference in where the club finish in the table come the end of the season.

His versatility to be able to play in numerous positions in midfield shows he is very talented and he will be a key part of Blackpool’s squad for the entirety of the campaign.

Patino is still very young and is very early in his footballing career. He likely won’t go straight into the first-team fold at the Emirates and so could be putting himself in the shop window for a club further up the league or in the Premier League for a loan move next summer.