Bilic discusses Gaspar and Sierralta injuries after Watford’s defeat at home to Swansea City

Watford manager Slaven Bilic says it’s ‘too early to tell’ the extent of injuries to Mario Gaspar and Francisco Sierralta picked up in last night’s 2-1 defeat v Swansea City.

Bilic took charge of his first home game as Watford manager last night.

His side would’ve gone into the game with confidence after putting four past Stoke City at the weekend, but they were beaten by an in-form Swansea City side who move up into the play-off places after last night’s win.

For Watford, the defeat is a disappointing one, and the defeat also brings about some new injuries concerns.

Gaspar and Sierralta were both forced off with injuries in the second half and speaking to the club after the game, Bilic said:

“My biggest concern is with the injuries we have – it’s too early to tell the scale of what’s happened to Gaspar and Sierralta, but if this continues it will be a problem for us.”

Gaspar and Sierralta could yet be joining a number of others on the sidelines, including the likes of Tom Cleverley and Tom Dele-Bashiru in midfield, Joao Pedro and Rey Manaj in attack, and then Jeremy Ngakia, Craig Cathcart and William Troost-Ekong in defence.

Defensively, Bilic faces a bit of an injury crisis and it’s already becoming a problem for him, with his side letting two in against the Swans last night.

Up next…

Watford travel to Blackpool this weekend. It’s a tough but winnable fixture for Bilic and after his positive showing on the road last against Stoke, he should be confident of a win.

But with the injuries piling up, especially in the defensive third, he might be forced into playing a makeshift defence on Saturday and that could give Blackpool a much-needed boost.

It’ll be an interesting one to watch out for, with Bilic surely praying that Gaspar and Sierralta’s injuries aren’t serous.