‘A lack of quality – Wigan Athletic v Cardiff City prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Cardiff City travel to the DW Stadium in after a morale-boosting midweek victory over Blackburn Rovers.

The Bluebirds are now 15th and have picked up four points from two games under interim boss Mark Hudson, having claimed just three from the previous four under former coach Neil Harris.

The Welsh side are still searching for a permanent replacement for Harris but Hudson could put his name further into the hat with another win on Saturday.

Wigan Athletic will be looking to respond after an away defeat to out-of-form Hull City on Wednesday night, but they must address their winless home record in order to do so.

Here a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Wigan Athletic can cause any side in the division problems and I have been more than impressed by them so far. There is, of course, a lack of quality compared to the other clubs at this level but under the guidance of Richardson, I expect them to consolidate their place in the Championship this season.

“There is an air of uncertainty around Cardiff City at the moment with a new manager yet to be appointed, but I do get the feeling there is another level to come from them this season.

“Wigan Athletic have a woeful home record but Cardiff City haven’t fared much better on their travels. A draw would probably be the sensible prediction but I fancy the Bluebirds to make it two wins on the bounce.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Cardiff City

Luke Phelps

“Wigan’s home form is pretty alarming. But they’re still more than holding their own in the Championship and so I don’t think Cardiff City will be expecting a win this weekend.

“For me, this game is going to end as a draw. Both teams have struggled to score at times this season but both teams know how to keep a clean sheet.

“It could be a goalless draw, but I think this one will be a score draw.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Cardiff City