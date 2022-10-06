2 unsung heroes for Blackburn Rovers so far this season – do you agree?

Blackburn Rovers have made a steady start under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson and currently sit just outside the play-off positions.

The Lancashire club have struggled with consistency so far and defeat away at Cardiff City on Tuesday night means they have now won six and lost six of their opening 12 matches.

Tomasson is still getting a feel for what his best side is, but performances have been encouraging despite a few poor results along the way.

While there is certainly room for improvement from some of the players in the squad, others have gone under the radar with some consistent displays.

Here we look at two unsung heroes for Blackburn Rovers this season…

Ryan Hedges

Hedges was signed by former boss Tony Mowbray back in January but wasn’t given much of a chance until the back-end of last season.

The Welshman has proved to be a shrewd signing in this campaign and has been influential in the games that Rovers have won so far. The right winger has one goal and three assists to his name so far.

Hedges will be hoping to force his way into the Welsh side for the World Cup and his performances would have done him no harm at all. His versatility was also evident last weekend when he was used as a right-back against Millwall.

Dom Hyam

It may still be early days for Hyam in a Blackburn Rovers shirt but he has so far produced some solid performances alongside Daniel Ayala at centre-back.

The Scottish defender was signed from Coventry City towards the end of the transfer window and has settled in well at Ewood Park. He has started each of his six games since arriving in Lancashire and even managed to find the net against Watford back in September.

Hyam brings some composure that has sometimes been lacking at the back for Blackburn Rovers and is proving to be a reliable addition to the side.

Blackburn Rovers return to action v Rotherham United this weekend.