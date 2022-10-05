What’s former Watford and Middlesbrough man Adlene Guedioura up to these days?

Watford and Middlesbrough both had Algerian midfielder Adlene Guedioura on their books during his time in England.

Guedioura, now 36, spent the early years of his career playing in the lower leagues of birthplace France.

He then earned a move over to Belgium with KV Kortrijk, then early a move to RSC Charleroi. The midfielder only spent a short time with the club though, first heading to England with Wolves on an initial loan move that was made permanent in July 2010.

Two years at Molineux followed, though the second half of the second season was spent on loan with Nottingham Forest, who he ended up signing for on a permanent basis. He only stayed for a further year though before being snapped up by Crystal Palace, who he only played for 19 times across two years as he spent time on loan with Watford.

Guedioura spent much of the 2014/15 campaign on loan with the Hornets, chipping in with three goals and four assists in 17 Championship outings.

That loan move also ended up being made permanent, with a further year-and-a-half-long stay at Vicarage Road ensuing. He was then snapped up by Middlesbrough for a reported £4.68m in January 2017 after four goals and seven assists in 57 games for the Hornets.

Guedioura’s time with Boro didn’t go to plan though. He remained for just a year and played only six times before reuniting with former club Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

The well-travelled midfielder then ventured off English shores for the first time with Qatari outfit Al-Gharafa SC, only to return in 2021 with Sheffield United.

That was another short-lived stay though, struggling with injuries and playing only twice before departing at the start of this year. He then remained in England with Burton Albion but left after a couple of months, and that’s the last that was seen of him on these shores.

1 of 10 Bolton Wanderers Bristol Rovers Barnsley Burton Albion

But where is Guedioura now?

Well, after a failed return to England last season, Guedioura has headed back to familiar surroundings again, heading to Qatar.

He was signed up by Al-Duhail SC in August of this year and he has played for the club four times since joining.

Guedioura never really stayed at an English club long enough to make a telling impact on proceedings in the Football League, but the Africa Cup of Nations winner still played a total of 200 games across the Premier League and the Championship.

He’s still playing too, but after his last return to England didn’t go to plan, it would be a surprise to see him return to these shores again.