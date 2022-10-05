What’s former Swansea City favourite Lee Trundle up to these days?

Swansea City had Lee Trundle on their books from 2003 to the summer of 2007.

The Liverpool-born striker started life plying his trade at non-league level, playing for a number of local Merseyside teams including Burscough and Southport.

After proving himself to be a consistent goal-scorer at a number of clubs, Trundle joined Wrexham on a free transfer after impressing during a stint with Welsh side Rhyl. The now 45-year-old was an instant success, his first goals coming in a miraculous 3-2 comeback against Walsall in 2001.

After a couple of seasons of consistent goal-scoring at football league level, Trundle reunited with former Wrexham boss Brian Flynn at Swansea City on a free transfer. The striker continued his clinical goal-scoring in his first season with the Swans, finding the net 17 times in 31 league appearances as the Welsh side finished in a mid-table position in the fourth division.

Trundle went onto become an integral member of the squad for a number of seasons, racking up a total of 89 goals in 173 appearances during his first stint with the Swans.

After failing to reach an agreement for a contract renewal, the Englishman signed for local rivals Bristol City but failed to have a similar goal-scoring record to his one in South Wales. Trundle scored just eight goals in 62 outings for the Robins, also spending time on loan with Leeds United and Swansea City where he netted five more goals for the Swans.

1 of 10 Bolton Wanderers Bristol Rovers Barnsley Burton Albion

After spells with Neath, Preston North End, Chester and Marine, Trundle announced his retirement from football in 2013. He then went onto become a youth coach and club ambassador for Swansea City.

Despite spending a prolonged period of time away from the football pitch, the striker came out of retirement in 2016 to sign for Llanelli Town before also having stints with fellow Welsh clubs Haverfordwest County and Trefelin BGC.

Since 2019, Trundle has played for Welsh second division side Ammanford where he has scored an impressive 73 goals in 67 appearances.