What’s former Sunderland man Emanuele Giaccherini up to these days?

Emanuele Giaccherini played for Sunderland between 2013 and 2016.

The versatile Italian attacker began his career in his native country of Italy, playing for Cesena. Between 2004 and 2011 Giaccherini went on multiple loan spells in the lower leagues of Italy before making 103 appearances for Cesena where he scored 23 times.

The young prospect got his big move to Juventus in 2011. He scored his first Serie A goal in January of 2012 – one of only six goals he scored across all competitions for the Italian giants.

He then moved onto the Black Cats in 2013 on a four-year contract. Giaccherini scored his first Premier League goal on his second appearance in a 1-1 draw with Southampton and it was evident Giaccherini had a touch of class about him.

However, across his three-year spell he failed to feature regularly and he only ended up making 32 appearances, scoring four and assisting four, most famously scoring in Sunderland’s 4-0 home win over Cardiff City in their 2013/14 season.

But where is the former Sunderland man now?

Giaccherini spent his final Sunderland season out on loan at Bologna and upon his permanent departure from Wearside, Giaccherini moved to Napoli. He spent two years at the club and failed to make an impact, before earning his final move to Chievo.

The Italian attacker spent three years at Chievo and made 78 appearances in all competitions – an impressive number given his stats from the past. He contributed to 20 goals and in 2021, at 36 years old, he retired from football.

Now age 37, Giaccherini has been known to do some pundit work in Italy for DAZN, and it’s recently been reported that Giaccherini has opened up his own football school.