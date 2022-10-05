What’s former Portsmouth and Sheffield United man Johannes Ertl up to these days?

Portsmouth and Sheffield United both had midfielder Johannes Ertl on their books during his playing career that spanned around 13 years.

Ertl, now 39, started out his career in his home country of Austria, joining the youth academy of hometown club Sturm Graz in 1996.

After a loan spell with SC Kalsdorf, he made his senior breakthrough in Graz too. He played 68 times for the Austrian Bundesliga side before being snapped by with Austria Vienna, where he remained for two years and featured 65 times before being brought over to England by Crystal Palace in 2008.

The Eagles were playing in the Championship under Neil Warnock’s management at the time.

Ertl got his first taste of football outside of Austria at Selhurst Park and would go on to spend the rest of his career in England. He played 51 times for Palace and scored once before heading to Sheffield United on a free transfer in July 2010.

His time at Bramall Lane was somewhat hampered by an ACL injury though, spending another two years for the club before heading down south to join Portsmouth.

Hampshire was where he settled and ultimately finished his playing career. Ertl spent three years with Pompey, managing two goals in 88 appearances across all competitions and becoming a popular figure among supporters in the process.

Ertl left in 2015 shortly after Paul Cook’s appointment and decided to hang up his boots there.

But what’s Ertl up to these days?

After retiring, the Austrian held a role as spokesman of Portsmouth’s supporters’ trust until 2017.

He’s since struck up a successful career as a pundit back in Austria though. Ertl serves for Puls 4 back in Austria and also spent time working on Neymar’s urban five-a-side tournament, ‘Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five’.

It makes for a mixed and somewhat unconventional post-playing career in football but he’s still a prevalent future in the game it seems after his spells with Sheffield United and Portsmouth.