What’s former Derby County and Wigan Athletic boss Paul Jewell up to these days?

Paul Jewell managed the likes of Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic, Derby County and Ipswich Town during his career in the dugout.

As a player, Jewell racked up over 400 career appearances across spells with Wigan and Bradford.

The latter gave him his first chance as a manager in 1998, kick-starting what was a 20-year coaching career full of ups and downs.

But it’s his time at Derby County and Wigan Athletic which Jewell is best remembered for.

He was in charge of Wigan between 2001 and 2007, overseeing 291 games in charge of the Latics and taking them from Division 2 to the Premier League in three seasons.

He helped establish Wigan as a Premier League side before leaving in May 2007, taking on the Derby County job in November that year.

But his time at Pride Park wasn’t quite so successful – he was in charge for the bulk of their dreadful 2007/08 Premier League season, eventually overseeing the club’s relegation and leaving after little over a year in charge.

But what’s Jewell up to these days?

After leaving Derby, Jewell spent a year-and-a-half in charge of Ipswich Town before working as assistant manager at West Brom in 2015 and then at Oldham Athletic between 2017 and 2018.

Most recently, Jewell spent time as Swindon Town’s director of football. He left that position in July last year and he’s been quiet since.

Age 57, Jewell might yet make his way back into English football in some capacity. But if not then fans of Wigan Athletic in particular will have fond memories of the Englishman, who will go down as one of the club’s greatest ever managers.