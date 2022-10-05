What’s former Blackburn Rovers man Roque Santa Cruz up to these days?

Roque Santa Cruz played for Blackburn Rovers between 2007 and 2009.

Now age 41, Santa Cruz is a cult figure among Blackburn Rovers fans.

The 112-cap Paraguayan international racked up 238 appearances for Bayern Munich before joining Blackburn Rovers in a £3.5million deal in the summer of 2007.

He was a prolific player with the German giants having scored a total of 54 goals for the club.

And he remained prolific at Ewood Park, scoring 23 Premier League goals across two seasons at the club – Santa Cruz scored 29 goals in 70 total appearances for Rovers.

He left for Manchester City ahead of the 2009/10 season but couldn’t record the same numbers.

So what’s Santa Cruz up to these days?

Santa Cruz briefly returned to Blackburn on loan from Manchester City during the 2010/11 season.

He later left City to join La Liga side Malaga on a permanent deal, spending some uneventful years there before heading to the Liga MX for a campaign.

Santa Cruz then returned to his native Paraguay with Olimpia where he enjoyed a prolific five-year spell, scoring 75 goals in 178 total appearances for the club and winning six domestic titles in the process.

This year, Santa Cruz left Olimpia to join fellow Paraguayan side Libertad who currently sit in 3rd place of their league table.

Santa Cruz remains an important player despite turning 41 years old in August – he’s scored four goal and grabbed himself two assists in the opening stages of this current Paraguayan Primera Division season.

With Blackburn, Santa Cruz was a talisman. He scored a lot of impressive and important goals during his stay there and many Rovers fans will have fond memories of the striker to this day.