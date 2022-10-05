What’s former Birmingham City man Liam Ridgewell up to these days?

Liam Ridgewell made 152 appearances for Birmingham City, between 2007 and 2012.

Ridgewell, now age 38, had a successful half decade at St Andrew’s, being part of the greatest Birmingham City side since the 1950’s.

The former England U21 international joined Blues from local rivals Aston Villa in August 2007 for £2million, being the first player to make a switch across the Second City since Des Bremmer in 1984.

Ridgewell was originally bought as a centre back, but after a partnership between Scott Dann and Roger Johnson blossomed whilst he was out with a broken leg in 2009, he was converted to a left-back by Alex McLeish.

This positional change allowed Ridgewell be part of a Birmingham City side that went on a 12-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League and ultimately finished the 2009-10 season in 9th – the club’s best result since the league’s inception in 1992.

The Bexleyheath-born defender was also a key part of Birmingham’s 2011 Carling Cup winning team, but after relegation in May of the same year he handed in a transfer request and was granted his wish with a move to West Bromwich Albion in January 2012.

But what’s Ridgewell up to these days?

After the expiration of his West Brom contract in May 2014, Ridgewell went on to sign for MLS side Portland Timbers the next month. After a successful first term, Ridgewell was named in the MLS All-Star team for 2014 and faced off against German giants Bayern Munich.

With the MLS season running from late February to November, Ridgewell briefly returned to England during Portland’s off-season on two occasions. In January 2015, he signed on loan for Wigan Athletic and played six times, with the club eventually being relegated from the Championship that season.

He returned to Portland for their 2015 campaign and won the MLS Cup with the Timbers as captain. Another trip to England followed in January 2016 when he joined Brighton on a temporary deal, making five appearances for the Seagulls.

After losing the 2018 MLS Cup final to Atlanta United in his final game for Portland, Ridgewell was picked up by Hull City at the start of 2019. Unfortunately, he only managed seven appearances for the Tigers and was released at the conclusion of the season.

The curtain fell on Ridgewell’s playing career not long after his Hull exit, when he signed for League One Southend United, where he only appeared once before being let go in early 2020.

Ridgewell tried his hand at the coaching side of the game in December 2020 when he joined National League club Dover Athletic as a first-team coach, assisting boss Andy Hessenthaler.

Now, Ridgewell is working as a pundit and commentator for his ex-club Portland Timbers, as well as running a swimwear company he co-owns with Chelsea legend John Terry.