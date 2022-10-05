‘Whatever happens, happens’ – Burnley favourite opens up on summer Premier League transfer links

Burnley star Josh Brownhill has insisted that he’s happiest at Turf Moor amid persistent links with a move back to the Premier League over the course of the summer.

Burnley midfielder Brownhill has shown in the early stages of this season just why it was so important for the Clarets to hold onto him during the summer transfer window.

The Warrington-born star has thrived in a more advanced role in Vincent Kompany’s forward-thinking system.

He’s managed four goals and two assists in 11 Championship games so far, with his leadership and experience at the level proving to be of great value too.

Brownhill was among those who could have been tempted back to the Premier League though. A whole host of top-flight sides were linked, with Leicester City and Southampton among the sides said keen.

Now though, speaking with the Burnley Express, Brownhill has revealed his position over the links.

The 26-year-old stated what while ‘whatever happens, happens’, he’s happiest at Turf Moor. He said:

“You hear of all sorts of things that go round, especially when the transfer window is open, rumours fly around, but for me I think everyone has seen from day one that I’ve got my head down and worked hard.

“Whatever happens, happens, but for me I enjoy what we’re doing this year and the manager has given me a lot of confidence. “It’s the football that I want to be playing and for me to be playing at my happiest, at this moment in time, it’s at Burnley Football Club.”

Brownhill went on to speak of his excitement and backing for Kompany and his project to get the Clarets back to the Premier League, reiterating just how happy he is with the club.

Music to the ears of many…

Brownhill displayed last season that he’s a player capable of playing in the Premier League and his performances back down in the Championship have shown why he’s such a valuable player at this level.

To hear him voice his commitment to the cause at Turf Moor will be reassuring for Clarets fans, with everyone aware that he has the quality to play at a higher level.

He’s happy in Lancashire with the Clarets though and he’s determined to bring Premier League football back to Turf Moor. That can only be a good thing for Burnley as they rebuild under Kompany following relegation.