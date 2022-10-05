West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Preston with up to four players out for the Baggies

West Brom travel to Preston North End in the Championship this evening.

West Brom head to Deepdale tonight, with Steve Bruce’s side looking for their first win in six Championship outings.

The veteran manager is seemingly fighting for his job at The Hawthorns but he might fancy his chances at Preston tonight, with the Lilywhites not exactly in great form either.

Ryan Lowe’s side sit in 15th place of the table compared to West Brom in 21st – Preston are winless in their last four league outings.

West Brom team news

West Brom don’t have any fresh injury concerns ahead of tonight.

Daryl Dike (thigh), Semi Ajayi (ankle) and Kean Bryan (ACL) all remain sidelined, but Bruce said earlier this week that the trio are all making steady progress on their return to action.

Kyle Bartley (hamstring) has missed the last two for his side and it remains to be seen whether he’ll return to the squad for tonight’s game.

1 of 10 Bolton Wanderers Bristol Rovers Barnsley Burton Albion

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

Pieters

Kelly

O’Shea

Furlong

Rogic

Livermore

Diangana

Swift

Wallace

Thomas-Asante

Bruce really needs to mix things up. But his options are quite limited though and so we might see a fairly unchanged side from the one that lost against Swansea City last time out.

Defensively, West Brom need to find a formula that works. Martin Kelly is yet to make his debut for the club but his experience may yet give a boost to this struggling Baggies back-line.

Bruce defended under-fire goalkeeper David Button this week so expect him to keep his place in the XI.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.