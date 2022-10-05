Watford team news and predicted XI to face Swansea City with Bilic still without several first-team players

Watford host Swansea City in the Championship tonight.

Watford host Swansea City tonight, in what is Slaven Bilic’s first home game as Hornets boss.

He got off to an emphatic start last Sunday thumping Stoke City 4-0 away from home and handing Watford their first win in four.

Swansea City meanwhile are finding their footing this season after a slow start, with Russell Martin’s side having won three of their last four in the league.

They’ve also won two of their last four away games in the Championship, beating Blackpool and West Brom.

Watford team news

Watford Observer say that there’s no new injury scorner ahead of tonight, but that there’s no names set to return from injury either.

Defenders Craig Cathcart and William Troost-Ekong (hamstring) are set to miss out along with striker Joao Pedro (calf).

Tom Cleverley (calf), Tom Dele-Bashiru (lateral collateral ligament) and Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring) remain sidelined as well.

Predicted XI

Bachmann (GK)

Kamara

Sierralta

Kabasele

Gaspar

Kayembe

Choudhury

Sema

Asprilla

Sarr

Davis

With a number of key injuries to contend with, and after an emphatic display v Stoke City, expect an unchanged side for Watford tonight.

Their attacking players really worked Stoke City on Sunday, with Hassane Kamara impressing in the left wing-back position.

Keinan Davis will be looking to continue his scoring form after scoring in each of Watford’s last two league outings.

Watford v Swansea City kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.