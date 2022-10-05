Update emerges on injuries to Sheffield Wednesday trio after defender picks up blow v Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said it’s too soon to know the extent of Reece James’ injury, though Mallik Wilks and George Byers could come back into contention against Cheltenham Town.

Sheffield Wednesday played out a hard-fought clash with Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday night, but a late goal from Sam Cosgrove sent them home with nothing.

The Owls didn’t come through the tie unscathed either.

Loan defender James was forced off at half-time while winger Wilks and key midfielder Byers missed out completely.

Now, following the away defeat to the Pilgrims, an update has emerged regarding the trio.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Wednesday boss Moore stated that it is too early to know the extent of James’ blow, though he did state it looks to be a problem with either his thigh or his groin.

As for Wilks, he was struggling with hamstring soreness so wasn’t risked after not completing training on Monday. However, he could come into contention on Saturday along with Byers, who is yet to return to training but will be assessed

“We will have to assess him [James] in the morning, in terms of what it is. We are not sure if it is the thigh or the groin

“It is too soon to say,” he added when asked if James’ injury looked serious

“From the game on Saturday, he [Wilks] was really sore in his hamstring area so we didn’t take the risk.cHe trained yesterday and didn’t complete it, so with that in mind we couldn’t risk him. Hopefully by us not risking him, he will be okay for Saturday.

“We will assess George over the next couple of days and see if he can get training. We will look towards him for Saturday.”

Fingers crossed…

Thankfully for Sheffield Wednesday, they have the squad depth to deal with injuries and maintain a strong starting XI.

However, it will be hoped that the trio can get back out on the pitch as soon as safely possible.

James has made a good impression since arriving on loan from Blackpool in the summer while everyone knows what Wilks could be capable of if he gets up to speed in League One with the Owls.

As for Byers, he’s cemented himself as a key player in the middle of the park, so hopefully he can make a return to training sooner rather than later and get back in contention for the visit of Cheltenham Town this weekend.