Tony Mowbray opens up on Sunderland ace’s absence v Blackpool after initial return plan

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said that Dennis Cirkin’s absence continued against Blackpool because he ‘wasn’t quite right’ despite an initial plan to name him on the bench.

Sunderland man Cirkin has become a popular figure at the Stadium of Light since signing from Spurs last season.

Operating mainly as a centre-back this season, the 20-year-old had nailed down a regular starting spot too. However, he has now missed out on the last four Championship matches through a hamstring injury picked up last month.

The plan was for him to return to the bench against Blackpool after being deemed fit to feature on Tuesday, so eyebrows were raised when he was absent from the team sheet again.

Now, as quoted by Chronicle Live, Mowbray has shed light on his absence, stating the youngster ‘wasn’t quite right’. Here’s what he had to say:

“Dennis wasn’t quite right.

“I had a long chat with Dennis on Monday and I think he wasn’t quite 100% clear in his mind that his hamstring was ready. He wouldn’t have started the game anyway.

“He’s just about there, but we made a decision not to gamble because the back four wasn’t going to change because it is performing at a high level. He did a hard training session on Monday.”

Mowbray went on to add that Cirkin will probably be making the journey to Swansea City later this week.

Playing it safe…

With a player as young as Cirkin, it’s wise not to risk pushing players back from muscle injuries prematurely to avoid future struggles, so it seems safer to err on the side of caution on this one.

Besides, there’s strong cover for Cirkin in the meantime. Summer signing Aji Alese has made a great impression in the absence of the Dublin-born defender, so there was no need to take a gamble by pushing him back early.

A return to the squad is on the cards for this weekend though, so it will be hoped Cirkin is ready to go and raring to scrap for his place back in the side following a short spell on the sidelines.