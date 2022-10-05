Tomasson explains Brereton Diaz withdrawal after Blackburn Rovers lose at Cardiff City

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says he took Ben Brereton Diaz off last night because he was fatigued.

Blackburn Rovers lost 1-0 away at Cardiff City last night.

It’s Rovers’ sixth defeat of the season already with Tomasson’s side struggling for consistency in the Championship.

Last night’s defeat came courtesy of an 83rd minute goal from Cardiff City striker Mark Harris, and Rovers had a chance to equalise late on but for George Hirst missing a penalty.

Blackburn’s top scorer and penalty taker Brereton Diaz wasn’t on the pitch by that point – he was taken off after 68 minutes.

Speaking to the club after the game, Tomasson explained his decision to bring the Chilean off with more than 20 minutes to play.

“Ben is our penalty taker but he was fatigued so we took him out, I think he needed a rest,” Tomasson said.

Hirst is yet to score his first goal for Rovers having joined on loan from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

“Credit to George, he steps up,” Tomasson continued.

“It’s the biggest chance in football to score, sometimes you miss, most of the time you score, but today was not one of those.”

The Brereton Diaz issue…

Brereton Diaz had this similar issue last season after he first started playing for Chile.

He racks up a lot of miles when on international duty and a lot of minutes on the pitch too, so he’s understandably fatigued in the period after the international break.

And Tomasson won’t want Brereton Diaz to have a repeat of last season where he was in form for the first half of the season, but out of form for the second.

The Dane will need to manage his star man but he’ll also want him to play as much as possible before January, with a potential sale on the cards.

Rovers return to action v Rotherham United this weekend.