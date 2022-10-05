The 5 West Brom players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching and with it will come another load of ins and outs.

And there could be a few at West Brom after their poor start to the campaign.

Steve Bruce’s Baggies are sitting perilously above the relegation zone ahead of their game v Preston North End tonight, with another defeat potentially spelling the end of Bruce at West Brom.

Even if he moves on before January rolls around, there’ll still be plenty of work for his successor to do in the January transfer window.

West Brom may still have hopes of a top-six finish this season – they have players capable of firing them up the table and with a few additions, that might yet become a reality.

But January may be more of a clearing out month for West Brom, and here we look at the X West Brom players potentially facing a big decision in the January transfer window…

Alex Palmer

Palmer may be getting increasingly frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities, especially with David Button putting in some poor performances of late.

Bruce looks set to stand by Button after his recent defence of the under-fire goalkeeper. And Palmer at 26 years old may be starting to wonder where his future lies, as he surely won’t want to play a back-up role at West Brom for too long.

Another loan move could be an option, but again, Palmer might want his oppurtunity to join a new club on a permanent basis, and really kick-start his career.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley is one of the West Brom players who is out of contract next summer. The defender has come under criticism for some of his performances this season and he’s now missed West Brom’s last two games, apparently to injury.

With Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly arriving on free transfers, and with Semi Ajayi to come back at some point this season, Bartley may be surplus to requirements and a January sale could see the club recoup some money on the 31-year-old, who could rejuvenate his career with a new club.

Matt Phillips

Phillips has been use sparingly under Bruce this season. The Scot has fallen down the pecking order following the summer arrivals of players like John Swift and Jed Wallace and he’s probably one of the higher-earners at the club, having joined the club when they were in the Premier League.

The Baggies may be keen to take him off the wage bill and at 31 years old, Phillips may be keen to take on a new challenge.

Adam Reach

Like Phillips, Reach has fallen well out of favour this season. He’s featured only a handful of times in the Championship this season and with Tom Rogic joining recently, it’s pushed Reach further out of starting contention.

A loan move might be a good option for Reach who remains a proven player at Championship level, but how West Brom might view his future remains to be seen.

Kenneth Zohore

Zohore has featured on the bench just twice this season. He’s been left out of the last three matchday squads this season as he awaits his first competitive appearance under Steve Bruce, and with Brandon Thomas-Asante coming in over the summer and Daryl Dike coming back at some point, Zohore look as low down in the pecking order as he’s ever been.

If he can find a new club in January then a move would make complete sense for all involved – Zohore is also out of contract next summer.