‘Simply not good enough’ – Sky Sports pundit David Prutton reveals Preston v West Brom score prediction

Preston North End host West Brom at Deepdale tonight and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has moved to make his score prediction ahead of the tie.

Preston North End are on a run of four Championship games without a win coming into their midweek tie against the Baggies.

Ryan Lowe’s side are alongside West Brom as the league’s draw specialists with seven draws from their opening 11 ties. It’s a run that has made the Lilywhites a tricky team to beat, though they need to start putting some wins together if they want to make inroads on the upper-end of the table.

As for West Brom, their dismal run of just one win in 11 games has the pressure piling on Steve Bruce.

Many thought the Baggies should be right up there challenging towards the top of the table this season but instead, they occupy a thoroughly underwhelming 21st and another poor result here could leave Bruce in an untenable position.

Ahead of the game, Sky Sports’ Prutton has backed Preston to continue West Brom’s suffering too with a 1-0 home win. In his predictions column, he had this to say:

“A sixth goalless draw for Preston on Saturday, as they held Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. There have been just seven goals in their 11 games so far, which is pretty staggering to be honest!

“Steve Bruce will be under real pressure at West Brom. Just one win all season is simply not good enough and he needs to find a formula soon because the Baggies should be aiming at least for the top six. Confidence looks low, and I think they could lose at Deepdale to turn up the heat.”

The battle of the draw masters…

Both sides will be determined to start turning some of their draws into wins sooner rather than later.

Preston were tipped to push towards the play-off picture under Lowe this season and although their defensive record has seriously impressed, they need to start scoring more and picking up more victories if they want to come good on their potential.

As for West Brom, three points could be huge for Bruce’s future at the club, but with pressure growing, anything else could spell trouble for the former Newcastle United boss.

The tie kicks off at 20:00 tonight and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.