Simon Jordan says Championship boss would be ‘a sensible appointment’ for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough parted company with manager Chris Wilder on Monday and the club are searching for a new man to take the reins, and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has had his say.

Middlesbrough have a number of potential options lined up, with the likes of Rob Edwards, Carlos Corberan, Bournemouth’s Gary O’Neil and Coventry City’s Mark Robins all mentioned over the past couple of days.

Reports had stated that Edwards and Corberan had been interviewed, whilst Boro are also keen on O’Neil and Robins, although it would be a more tricky situation given their tied to other clubs as things stand.

Speaking on talkSPORT, pundit Jordan gave his take on the vacant Middlesbrough manager’s role and picked out the man who he believes would be the best fit.

“Coventry fans will not be delighted to hear that [Middlesbrough want Robins]. I think that’s a sensible appointment. It’s not an orbit-shattering appointment, but its sensible,” he said.

“Coventry were there and thereabouts last year, in terms of the play offs. They were beginning to look like they were getting themselves together again. This would be a blow to them, and the last thing Coventry need. It’s not a good news situation.

“Of the three that have been mentioned, with no disrespect to Gary O’Neil, the most grown up is Mark Robins.”

Robins guided Coventry City to their first win of the season when they faced Middlesbrough last weekend, but still sit bottom of the league and three points behind 22nd placed Middlesbrough.

A more than adequate replacement for Middlesbrough…

Robins has the most experience in the EFL compared to those linked to the vacant job at the Riverside and so would be a solid appointment and certainly sensible as Jordan states.

Coventry City have shown their potential and prowess in flashes this season but have been even more impressive in years gone by under Robins’ guidance. He could do even better with a stronger side and a larger transfer kitty and could be tempted into making the switch to Teesside.

Edwards and Corberan are unattached at the moment, yet O’Neil and Robins would be slightly less attainable, but whether they are a better fit or not remains to be seen.