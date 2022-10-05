‘Should be too good’ – Sky Sports pundit issues Watford v Swansea City score prediction

Watford host Swansea City in Slaven Bilic’s first home game in charge of the Hornets tonight and David Prutton has now issued his score prediction.

Watford head into their midweek tie with Russell Martin’s Swansea City off the back of a perfect start to the Bilic era.

The Hornets cruised to a 4-0 away win over Stoke City at the weekend and will be determined to maintain the momentum built up with another strong result against the Swans at Vicarage Road tonight.

They’ll be in for a tough test though, with the Welsh outfit in a strong vein of form. Martin’s side have now won three of their last four Championship games, rising to 12th place after an inconsistent start.

Many believed this season would see Swansea City kick on and push up the table, and a result against Watford would be a real statement of intent following their patchy form to open the campaign.

Now, ahead of the tie, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has revealed his prediction, backing Watford to emerge 2-0 victors.

In his prediction column, he had this to say:

“That was a great start for Slaven Bilic and Watford on Sunday, as they put four goals past Stoke in a performance that really showed off their attacking potential. If they can keep that going they will be challenging the top two in no time.

“Swansea enjoyed an excellent late win at West Brom on Saturday, as they continued their recent climb up the table after a slow start this season. But if Watford look as strong as they did on Sunday then they should be too good.”

Kicking on under Bilic?

Although many believe Rob Edwards should have been afforded more time at the helm at Vicarage Road, more results like Sunday’s for Watford will soon have their early season struggles far behind them.

Tonight’s tie will be a great chance for Bilic to get the home faithful further behind him after a statement win over Stoke City.

An in-form Swansea City present a tough test though, so Bilic will be hoping he can guide his Hornets to another strong display to overcome a tough test in the form of Martin’s Swans.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 tonight and can be watched on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.