Rotherham United team news and predicted XI to face Millwall with 23-year-old still out

Rotherham United host Millwall in the Championship tonight.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall make the long midweek trip to South Yorkshire to be hosted by managerless Rotherham United at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers had experienced centre-back duo Lee Peltier and Richard Wood leading the side as they lost 2-0 to Wigan Athletic on Saturday. But they will now have a senior presence in the dugout on Wednesday night, after appointing Matt Taylor as their new boss following Paul Warne’s departure.

Millwall have just come off the back of a 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers and will be looking to bounce back in style to climb up from 16th place in the table. A negative outcome could put pressure on Rowett’s future at the club, who has failed to show consistency with results.

Ahead of the tie, we look at the latest Rotherham United team news…

Rotherham United team news

Shane Ferguson and Tom Eaves returned to action as substitutes on the weekend after overcoming their injuries over the international break.

Peter Kioso remains out as he continues to recover from a long-term injury he picked up in August.

Other than that, the Yorkshire side have a fully-fit squad to work with.

Predicted XI

Johansson (GK)

Humphreys

Hall

Harding

Norton-Cuffy

Barlaser

Rathbone

Wiles

Bramall

Ogbene

Kelly

Cameron Humphreys may replace captain Richard Wood in defence in order to keep the 37-year-old fresh or the Millers’ tie at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Striker Georgie Kelly could be in for his first league start for the club with Conor Washington off form in recent weeks.

The game gets underway at 7:45pm later tonight.