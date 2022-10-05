Reading boss heaps praise on ‘outstanding’ player after Norwich City draw

Reading continued their strong start to the season with a 1-1 draw against Norwich City on Tuesday night, and manager Paul Ince has singled out one player for praise in an interview with Berkshire Live.

Reading went a goal down to Canaries skipper Grant Hanley’s close-range effort in the 50th minute, but responded almost immediately thanks to Jeff Hendrick’s first goal for the Royals.

The result means they remain in 3rd position and following league leaders Sheffield United’s draw, they are now just two points off the summit.

Hendrick’s first goal was a huge positive for Reading, but it was Junior Hoilett’s performance that pleased manager Ince the most on Tuesday night.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, the Royals boss singled out the Canadian international as the shining light in midweek.

“Hoilett was outstanding. In the first half, he was unplayable. Junior is a winger, but he is playing left wing-back, right wing-back and doesn’t moan. He comes in, trains, is a great, great pro and his work-rate [is outstanding],” said Ince.

“He can do both sides of it. He was causing Sam Byram so many problems in the first half and we should have got two goals on the back of it. I don’t like to single people out but Junior is a credit. I just love him for what he gives me every time. He’s the type of player we need at this club.”

Hoilett has been filling in at wing-back due to the injury to captain Andy Yiadom. But despite being a seemingly square peg in a round hole, the 32-year-old has been very impressive.

A huge part of Reading’s success so far…

Many wouldn’t have predicted Reading to be a team challenging at the top end of the table, even this early in the season, and Hoilett has been key to their relative successes so far.

He has played in the Championship and the Premier League for the majority of his career and knows what it takes to get out of the division having achieved promotion with both Cardiff City and QPR. He will be using his know-how and experience to his advantage at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

It is no surprise to see the Canadian flourishing and standing out in this team. On paper Reading aren’t the strongest side, but they do have individuals who can win games on their own, and professionals like Hoilett are testament to that.