QPR agree to sign former Liverpool man after reported contract offer

QPR have agreed a deal to sign free agent midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner, a report from Football Insider has said.

QPR were reported to have made a contract offer to the former Liverpool youngster towards the tail end of last month.

Dixon-Bonner had been spending time on trial with the Championship side and West London Sport stated that the R’s had made the decision to offer the young free agent a contract at the club.

Now, a new report from Football Insider has issued an update on QPR’s bid to sign Dixon-Bonner.

They state that the deal to bring the 21-year-old to Loftus Road has now been agreed. Dixon-Bonner’s deal will reportedly run through until the end of the season, giving him a route back into the game at a good level after departing Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The London-born midfielder had been with Liverpool since 2015, heading to Anfield after time in Arsenal’s academy.

A gem for Beale to work with…

Michael Beale is well-versed in developing young talents. His time in Chelsea and Liverpool’s youth academies saw him bring through some top talents, and the chances are that he worked with Dixon-Bonner during his time on Merseyside.

That will hopefully help the youngster settle into life with QPR smoothly as he embarks on a new challenge.

He departed Liverpool after gaining a vast amount of game time in their youth academy as well as some first-team game time with Jurgen Klopp’s side, but both he and Beale will be hopeful a full senior breakthrough can be made in West London.

Dixon-Bonner is often at his best when played as a box-to-box midfielder but he can play out side if needs be too.