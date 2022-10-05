Plymouth Argyle boss hails on loan Birmingham City man after Sheffield Wednesday win

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has hailed on loan Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove after last night’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Plymouth Argyle cemented their place at the top of the League One table with an impressive win at home to Sheffield Wednesday last night.

Schumacher’s side are now unbeaten in 10 and they’ve won nine of those, with the win over Wednesday perhaps being their most impressive of the season so far.

Ryan Hardie opened the scoring after three minutes before Liam Palmer pulled one back for Wednesday, but Cosgrove came off the bench in the second half to score an injury time winner.

Speaking to the club after the game, Argyle boss Schumacher said of Cosgrove:

“Big Sam will take the headlines, and rightly so.”

He now has four goals in six League One outings for Plymouth.

1 of 10 Bolton Wanderers Bristol Rovers Barnsley Burton Albion

But that number should perhaps be five with Cosgrove being denied a goal shortly before his 91st minute winner – referee Andy Davies judged an earlier header to have not gone over the line.

“His header was outstanding, the one that we thought was over the line,” Schumacher continued.

“He put himself about, he was good with his touch, and he scored a goal that I don’t think anyone else in our squad could have. What a good goal – and what a win.”

Cosgrove coming good…

Since leaving Aberdeen to join Birmingham City, Cosgrove has failed to really settle down. He’s been shipped out on numerous loans now and he didn’t really impress in any of his loan spells last season, but this time round it seems like Cosgrove is rediscovering his form.

It was always going to take him some time to adapt to the Football League but at Plymouth this season, Cosgrove is really starting to shine.

He’s a real handful for opposition defenders and as we saw last night, he can make a huge impact in games when coming off the bench.

Blues boss John Eustace will certainly be aware of Cosgrove’s current form and he might yet be thinking about how he can fit the Englishman into his Birmingham City XI later down the line.