Peterborough United and Barnsley keeping tabs on non-league star with 15 goals in 12 games

Peterborough United and Barnsley are both scouting Notts County talisman Macauley Langstaff, a report from Football League World has claimed.

Peterborough United and Barnsley will both be looking to fight for promotion back to the Championship this season.

While the Posh sit in 7th place after back-to-back wins, the Tykes now find themselves in 5th place after recovering from an inconsistent start to life under the management of Michael Duff.

Now, with both sides set to be in the scrap for the top six, it seems they could end up doing battle in the transfer market too.

As per a report from Football League World, both Peterborough United and Barnsley are among the sides keeping tabs on Notts County hotshot Langstaff amid his flying form in the National League.

They state that the League One pair are among those now scouting the 25-year-old along with some ‘lower-end Championship clubs’ amid Langstaff’s run of 15 goals in 12 National League games.

Deserving of a step up?

Plenty of the Football League’s top strikers have proven themselves in non-league before making the step up to the pro game.

Langstaff has certainly managed to build a strong goalscoring record in non-league too. A total of 30 goals in 47 games for Gateshead over the past two years earned him a summer move to Notts County, and his impressive form for the Magpies will surely be catching the eye too.

Peterborough United especially have built a reputation for bringing in and developing lower-league talents, so Langstaff does fit that profile.

It remains to be seen if their reported interest develops into anything more serious though with three months still left before the transfer window reopens.