Latest QPR news: R’s closing in on midfielder signing, Beale discusses key injury blow + more

QPR picked up an impressive and important 1-0 win away at Sheffield United in the Championship last night.

Michael Beale and his players gave the travelling QPR fans a night to remember last night.

Chris Willock’s second half goal handed the R’s all three point, taking them up into 4th place of the table and closing the gap to league leaders Sheffield United to just three points.

But Willock was forced off soon after opening the scoring with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

After the game, Beale told the club:

“It is too early to say [how serious the injury is].

“I am hoping he felt something and has come off at the right time. There were no signs in terms of his recovery from the game [against Bristol City] and the numbers he has been running that he was at risk so if it is a bad one I am devastated for him. But let’s not get too up or too down, let’s wait and see.”

Willock has scored six goals in the Championship already this season, but Beale and QPR now face a nervous wait to find out the extent of his injury.

But in a positive bit of news, QPR are set to sign former Liverpool man Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

The 21-year-old was once on the books at Arsenal too, but he spent several years in the Liverpool youth ranks before leaving at the end of last season.

Reports say he’s set to reunite with former Liverpool coach Beale at QPR.

Lastly, Beale has recently discussed Ethan Laird’s loan deal from Manchester United, with the right-back impressing of late.

The QPR boss was asked whether or not United have a recall option in Laird’s deal, to which he replied:

“I think in every loan agreement there might be some sort of option.

“Because if the boy came to London and didn’t settle or wasn’t playing then there’d always be a discussion, I think that’s always there.

“I don’t know the exact ins and outs, I’m the wrong person to ask.”

QPR return to action against Reading on Friday night.

It’s another tough game for the R’s but after their win at Sheffield United last night, the players should be confident of claiming another three points.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.