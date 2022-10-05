‘It wasn’t looking good’ – David Prutton reveals score prediction for Middlesbrough v Birmingham City

Middlesbrough host Birmingham City in the Championship tonight and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his score prediction for the clash.

Middlesbrough come into this midweek tie with the Blues without a manager after parting ways with Chris Wilder.

The decision comes after a dismal start to the 2022/23 campaign for Boro and the former Sheffield United boss, so they’ll be under the caretaker management of Leo Percovich while the search for a new boss rumbles on off the pitch.

Birmingham City look stronger that many thought though, so Boro’s caretaker boss may be in for a tough tie.

John Eustace has become a firm favourite among supporters quickly and has his side on a four-game undefeated streak. It means they now sit in 16th place after exceeding the expectations of many in the early stages of the campaign.

Now though, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has issued his score prediction, and he’s backing Middlesbrough to bring an end to Birmingham City’s strong form with a 3-1 win. Here’s what he had to say in his predictions column:

“It wasn’t looking good for Chris Wilder after that result at Coventry on Saturday. It just hasn’t worked out for him on Teesside, which is a shame because hopes were so high there when he took the job.

“Birmingham got a great point at Sheffield United on Saturday. They are ticking along in mid-table for now and unbeaten in four, which will suit them perfectly this season. But teams so often get a result after sacking a manager, and I’ll back Boro to do that.”

The change Boro needed to make?

Time will tell if the issues at the Riverside Stadium lie deeper than the managerial position.

However, it will be hoped that their form can start to turn around after parting ways with Wilder. His time with the club will go down as underwhelming overall, but the time is now to turn their focus to the future and hunt for a new boss.

Percovich will be hoping to guide his side to a return to winning ways, but Eustace’s side have proven tricky customers.

The tie kicks off at 19:45 tonight and can be watched live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.