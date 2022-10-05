Heckingbottom discusses Sander Berge injury after Sheffield United’s defeat v QPR

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says that Sander Berge will be sent for a scan to find out the extent of an injury picked up in the defeat v QPR last night.

QPR headed to Bramall Lane last night, and they eventually left with all three points after beating the Blades 1-0.

Sheffield United remain top of the table after suffering only their second defeat of the season – their first league defeat at Bramall Lane this season.

But Heckingbottom will have been left frustrated at more than just the result last night, with Berge having seemingly picked up a new injury.

Late on in the game, the Norwegian midfielder was brought down inside the penalty box but Sheffield United were denied a penalty.

Heckingbottom said of Berge after the game:

“We’re going to have to send him for a scan and see how he is.”

Berge has struggled with injuries in the past. He managed to feature 33 times in the Championship last season though, having played in all 12 of his side’s league games so far this season.

Heckingbottom and Blades fans will be praying that the 24-year-old’s injury isn’t a serious one and that he can remain fit ahead of a busy October schedule.

A busy schedule…

Sheffield United have five more games to play this month, with three games within the first eight days of next month before the World Cup break.

It’s going to be a hectic period for teams in the Championship and for Sheffield United and Heckingbottom, managing Berge’s fitness over the next few weeks will be crucial.

He might yet be rested against Stoke City this weekend if his injury isn’t too serious – if it’s a serious one then the Blades might be in trouble.

Sheffield United travel to Stoke City in the Championship this weekend.