Four new contenders named in Hull City’s search for new boss – ex-Galatasaray, Turkey managers included

Hull City have Turkish managers Fatih Terim, Senol Gunes, Sergen Yalcin and Ismail Kartal down as contenders for the vacant managerial post, Fanatik has claimed.

Hull City have seen a whole host of contenders linked with the now vacant managerial post at the MKM Stadium.

Shota Arveladze landed the job after Acun Ilicali’s takeover and used his knowhow of the Turkish game to lead an eye-catching makeover of the squad in the summer. However, results and form dropped away and the Georgian was sacked last week.

Plenty of names have been linked with the post and now, perhaps unsurprisingly, reports from Turkey have mentioned a number of Turkish candidates.

As per a report from Fanatik, all of Terim, Gunes, Yalcin and Kartal have been put forward for the vacant post.

Of the four, Terim is the most recognisable. He is a legend in Turkish football after numerous separate spells as manager of Galatasaray and the Turkish national side, also spending time in Italy in charge of AC Milan and Fiorentina in the early 2000s.

Gunes was a well-travelled club manager before most recently holding the Turkish managerial job too.

As for Yalcin and Kartal, both have spent their entire managerial careers in Turkey but are out of work at the moment after departing Besiktas and Fenerbahce respectively.

1 of 10 Bolton Wanderers Bristol Rovers Barnsley Burton Albion

Casting the net wide…

Hull City are certainly looking far and wide for the primary candidate for their vacant post.

A Turkish boss with strong links to the country could be ideal for Ilicali and co though. There’s already a strong contingency of players who are either from the nation or played in it, so it could allow for a smooth bedding in process for the new boss.

It could open the door to further business in the region too, which could intrigue owner and chairman Ilicali.

The links are fairly obvious ones though given those factors, so it remains to be seen just who assumes the vacant post at Hull City.